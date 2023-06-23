Nand resigns as Electoral Commission Chair

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand.

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand has resigned from his position.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa in her capacity as Acting Secretary to the Electoral Commission has received communication from the Office of the President conveying the acceptance of the letter of resignation from Nand by President Ratu Williame Katonivere today.

Nand wrote to the President yesterday in relation to this.

Article continues after advertisement

Nand was appointed as Chair of the Electoral Commission on 24th February last year, overseeing the 2022 General Election.

Mataiciwa extended the gratitude and appreciation of the FEO and the Electoral Commission to Nand for his selfless service and sacrifice to the nation.

She says Nand deserves their thanks and appreciation for the selfless service and sacrifice he has committed to the important role of Chair of the Electoral Commission this far.

They have wished him good health and every success in his future endeavours.

In addition to the five vacant positions in the Electoral Commission, the position of Chair is now also vacant.

All appointments will be made by the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.