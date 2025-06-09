Namosi villagers endorse retail and office development

Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook

A proposed retail and office development in Veivatuloa by Sun Town Property Development Pte Limited is under scrutiny as Namosi villagers attended a public consultation on its Environmental Impact Assessment.

The meeting was aimed to inform the villagers about potential impacts and gather feedback before any decision is made.

Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and villagers expressed strong support for the project, describing it as a major opportunity for economic growth in the province.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr. Sivendra Michael said the consultation was a legal requirement under Section 34 of the Environment Management Act 2005.

He said developers must present EIA findings to the province to ensure concerns and suggestions are considered.

Dr Michael states the Ministry will ensure economic progress is balanced with environmental protection, and any approval will depend on compliance with the law, mitigation of potential impacts, and active community involvement throughout the process.

