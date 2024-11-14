Namosi sets ambitious goal for a drug-free province

Namosi Paramount Chief, Ratu Suliano Matanitobu (left), with President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The Namosi province has set an ambitious goal to eliminate drug abuse within its communities, aiming for a drug-free province within the next three years.

Namosi Paramount Chief, Ratu Suliano Matanitobu, stressed that the province is committed to addressing this issue.

He highlights that if the goal is not achieved within the three-year timeframe, efforts will be extended for an additional two years.

Ratu Suliano says to support this effort, Namosi has instituted strict measures aimed at holding individuals and their families accountable for drug-related activities.

“The province has vowed to remove individuals caught with drugs from the community, which includes residents from Naboro to Navua, as well as those living within Namosi. Anyone involved in drug sales or use will face accountability, and their families will also be held responsible, in line with the vanua’s teachings and traditional values.”

Ratu Suliano is calling on parents to play an active role in the fight against drugs, urging them to make responsible decisions and educate their children about its dangers.

“Unfortunately, some parents prioritize their social activities over their children’s well-being. Parents must take responsibility for guiding and protecting their children.”

During the Great Council of Chiefs deliberations today, Ratu Suliano presented several issues affecting rural communities, with drug abuse identified as a significant contributor to criminal activity, particularly in rural areas.

He stresses that addressing drug abuse requires a stable vanua – one that can make informed, sound decisions for the betterment of its people.