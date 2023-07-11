Nadi lady spends $50k to revamp her business

A determined Nadi entrepreneur has overcome significant challenges to launch her latest business venture, Total Transformation, in the vibrant Martintar area.

Businesswoman Ajneeta Herbert says her unwavering spirit and dedication to her craft has allowed her to breathe new life into her business, making a positive impact on both her career and the local community.

Known by many as AJ, her journey began with her passion for her craft, which led her to pursue extensive studies in New Zealand.

There, AJ says she honed her skills and gained invaluable knowledge, which adds to her ten-year experience in the business world.

AJ says the main reason for this is to empower women.

“I would like to educate the ladies basically about their hair, their fitness, their well-being, and the way they carry themselves, it’s like empowering women in some way. It gives them the courage to change their hair colours to blue, green, and purple; it’s something new.”

The launch of Total Transformation at Eden Plaza signifies a bold move by AJ, who invested approximately $50,000 to revamp her new setup.

AJ says they offer a range of services tailored to cater to the diverse needs of their clientele.

The setup has also created three new jobs.