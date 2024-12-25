Nadi bus services halted

Heavy rain has led to surface water accumulation at the Nadi Bus Stand and other areas in Nadi.

Khan Buses Limited and Pacific Transport Ltd have both suspended their services due to the bad weather.

They confirmed that services will resume once the water level recedes.

FBC News also contacted other local bus operators, the Fiji Bus Operators Association, the Divisional Commissioner Western, and the National Disaster Management Office for updates but so far, none have responded.

While no major flooding has been reported, Fijians in the area are urged to remain alert.