Municipalities lack town planners

The Suva City Council and the Nasinu Town Council which are the two biggest municipalities in the country admit they lack manpower in the area of town planning.

This was highlighted to FBC News during the World Town Planning Day in Suva this morning.

They both admit the crucial role of planners in the expansion of municipalities and future developments.

They say some progress has been made to improve human resources in this area as population growth continues to be experienced, prompting the need for more planners.

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chair, Felix Magnus says Nasinu is set for expansion and the role of planners is important.

“Actually, we have three at the moment and we are going to advertise for another two positions. We just had the Manager Town and Planning Manager recently installed, and then we’ll advertise for another two to assist. We also forecast growth in the town, so that’s why we need people who are experienced and have expertise in that area, town planning.”

SCC Chair of Special Administrators, Tevita Boseiwaqa says they currently have only two planners, but with new and more developments in the pipeline, demand is rising.

“Because there is a need, especially in the delivery of services, approvals, and so on, we have recruited another two. We have also attached interns from FNU to help and are advertising urgently needed posts to ensure services are provided.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stresses the importance of ensuring that designs are not only modern but resilient.

“Our planning must be structured and designed in such a way so that, when we come up with developments, they are conducive to the environment and provide a sustainable future for the people who are going to reside and live in those towns and cities.”

Nalumisa also revealed that a team from the Ministry is currently engaged in developing Master Plans for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu that will lay the framework for consistent and coordinated growth across towns and cities.

He says the plan aims to achieve a set vision for Fiji’s future where public infrastructure are aligned.