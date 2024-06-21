Municipal councils to undergo internal audit

[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

All 13 municipal councils are expected to undergo an internal audit to ensure that they operate with integrity, efficiency, and in their best interests.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they are developing internal audit plans.

Nalumisa says his Compliance and Audit team together with the Auditors from the Ministry of Finance will work according to a plan and undertake audit of all the councils.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

“We will undertake audit of all the councils so that’s what we are trying to do now , trying to ensure that in the next two years we will be able to bring to date audited accounts of all the municipalities that have not been audited.”

Nalumisa says municipal councils must continue to strengthen mechanisms for transparency and accountability.

He says this will ensure that decision-making processes are open and inclusive, and that public resources are managed responsibly.