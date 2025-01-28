Multiple roads flooded due to heavy rains

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Several rural roads in the Central and Northern Divisions are currently closed due to flooding.

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public to exercise extreme caution when travelling and adhere to all road closures.

In the Central Division, the Barotu Road, Vunikavikaloa Road, Dreketi Road, and Burenitu Road in Rakiraki are closed due to flooding. In the North, Nayagalevu Low Level Crossing, Sevaci Korotasere Road and Nayarabale are affected by flooding.

Qelemumu Low Level Crossing in Wainikoro and Namoli Road between Bridge No. 3 and Namoli Village are affected by flooding.



A flash flood warning remains in force for all low-lying areas and small streams of the Naitasiri Province, Coastal Serua-Namosi, Navua-Lami-Suva and Nausori corridors as well as the Tailevu areas. Rakiraki and Tavua are also under flood warning.

A trough of low pressure is affecting Fiji, bringing associated clouds and rain.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is advising the public that a heavy rain warning is in force for the whole of Fiji.

The NDRMO is urging public to exercise caution and prioritize personal safety.

The public is urged to stay alert during the current rainy weather, as localised flooding may occur in flood-areas, minor roads, and low-łying crossings.

The public is advised to stay way and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads and walkways where water is above knee level.

It says this is crucial for several reasons, all of which are centered on ensuring personal safety and minimizing the risk of life threatening situations not only for the public, but for their first responders as well.

The NDRMO says since the ground is already saturated from the rainfall events of the past few days, the chance for floods and landslides is elevated.