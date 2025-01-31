Multiple roads closed due to flooding

The Qelemumu Low Level Crossing in Labasa [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

Heavy rain continues to affect many areas across Fiji, causing widespread flooding, particularly in the Western and Northern divisions.

As flash flood warnings remain in place for low-lying, flood-prone areas and small streams in Vanua Levu and parts of Viti Levu, motorists are urged to exercise caution.

In the Western Division, road access is severely restricted due to flooding.

Queens Road at the Sabeto Junction is currently limited to one lane.



Nasau Crossing is submerged and closed to all traffic, while the first crossing on Drasa Dam Road is flooded and also closed to traffic.

The first crossing on Vakabuli Paipai Road is closed, as is the first crossing on Buabua Road. Cemetery Crossing and Varadoli Back Road Crossing are both underwater and impassable.

Qerelevu Crossing and Marinitawa Crossing are similarly submerged.



Katudrau Crossing in Rakiraki is flooded and closed to traffic, as is Toge Road (Nacaci Crossing) in Ba.

Narara Crossing in Rakiraki is closed to all traffic.

In the Northern Division, several crossings and roads are also affected.

Qelemumu Low Level Crossing in Labasa is closed to all traffic, while Nasarava Culvert Crossing is open only to 4WD vehicles.



The Banikea Crossing on Banikea Kavula Road in Lekutu, Bua is closed, as are the Drawa Crossing and Kawakawa Vesi Road.

Banikea Crossing is closed again, and Lalakoro Crossing 2 is also closed to traffic. Buavou Crossing, Namuavoivoi 2nd Splash Crossing, and Zailav Crossing are all closed to traffic as well, with Namuavoivoi 2nd Splash Crossing only open to light traffic.

Motorists are urged to stay informed about road conditions and avoid traveling through these affected areas.