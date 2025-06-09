MSAF aware of medical incident at Natovi Jetty yesterday

Natovi Jetty, Korovou. [Photo: FILE]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has confirmed that it is aware of a medical incident involving an elderly man at the Natovi Jetty earlier yesterday.

In a statement, MSAF extended its sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones of the elderly man during this difficult time.

MSAF has clarified that the incident did not occur onboard any vessel, however it has taken the opportunity to remind members of the public, particularly elderly persons and those with underlying medical conditions, to ensure they undergo proper medical check-ups before undertaking long-distance maritime travel.

The Authority is also advising travellers to take extra precautions during the current hot and humid weather conditions, stressing that dehydration poses serious health risks.

MSAF is strongly encouraging the public to drink adequate amounts of water before and during their journey to avoid heat-related complications.

The Authority says it continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to promote safety, health and wellbeing across Fiji’s maritime sector.

