Mother remembers late son Dr. Leli loving and caring

As the nation mourns the tragic passing of Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya, widely known as Leighly Leli Darling, close family members are remembering him as a person with a generous spirit and a big heart.

Police investigations into Dr. Leli’s death continue, with the case being treated as a murder.

Dr. Leli’s mother, Mereane Bawa, says while she does not comment on her child’s personal life, she is grateful for the many contributions made by her son.

“My son loved the people around him, he loved his family, he always make sure to be there when anyone needed help, whether its from his father’s side or my side of the family.”

Bawa says she understood her son’s busy life and is forever grateful for what he provided.

“This is his house, his property. He told me to move here while he moved to Nadi. He does not come often but is always in touch and I try not to interfere with his work because I know he has a huge responsibility as a doctor.”

She says their bond remained strong despite the distance.

“When he comes around we would always sit and have good chats and I knew every time how big of a heart my son has. He would always tell me not to worry about him as he will be ok.”

His mother says that, despite what has been said, nothing comes close to the love she has for her son.

The late doctor reportedly did not report to work yesterday, raising concern among his staff, and was later found deceased at his home in Nadi.

