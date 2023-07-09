More work needs to be done: AG

Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

The Ministry of Justice is delighted with its $5.4 million National Budget allocation for the new fiscal year.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the figure is more than what the ministry has requested in its budget submission.

Turaga says the increased allocation is a positive sign as there many promising projects and reforms that need to be done.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be busy with a lot of work to be done, laws to be reviewed, consultations currently going on in terms of surfing laws, and more to come.”

Turaga says another focus of the ministry is the digitalization of the registrar of titles, which will allow most of the services to be provided online and improve efficiency.

“Unfortunately, this is the third project of digitalization; the two previous projects flopped, and money was just wasted.”

The AG says the focus is also on improving the Birth, Death, and Marriage Registry services, where a sum of $100,000 is allocated to renovate the Taveuni, Levuka, and Nausori Offices.

The Office of the Registrar of Titles has also been allocated 13 additional clerical officer positions to improve service delivery and meet the increased customer demand.