More rain for the Eastern Division

Heavy rain will continue to affect the eastern parts of the Viti Levu, Lau, and Lomaiviti Groups at least until tomorrow afternoon.

Acting Director of Fiji Meteorological Service Amit Singh says a trough of low pressure currently affects the Fiji Group, mostly towards the Eastern Division.

Singh says thunderstorms and lightning will also be experienced.

He adds that heavy rain will ease to light showers tomorrow, and there are risks of flash flooding.

“Where there are thunderstorms, there will be lightening, so people need to stay indoors whenever there are thunderstorms in their area. With this activity, rainfall can be intense, so there is a risk of flash flooding.”

Singh says other parts of the country can expect light showers.

People are advised to stay away from small creeks and flooded areas.

Singh stresses that heavy rain intensity is isolated to the Eastern Division.