More intervention needed to tackle HIV

A comprehensive strategy that links prevention to treatment is needed to save the lives of the hundreds of people living with HIV in the country.

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific, Renata Ram, admits that HIV is becoming a growing issue in Fiji and that there is a need for intervention to curb the growing issue.

Ram says more emphasis needs to be placed on preventing HIV infections.

“There are many game changes that have been introduced for robust HIV programming, and this includes what we call PREP. PREP is a form of prevention; it’s a form of treatment that’s given to high-risk populations to prevent them from getting HIV. There is also community-based testing, so community-based testing means you don’t need to go to the hospital to get tested.”

Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji Humanitarian Focal Person, Benito Sigaveivola, believes not enough is being done to advocate for HIV and AIDS.

“We need to keep on reminding people that unsafe sex is one way in which HIV transmission can take place, and sharing tattoo needles is another way. That is why RFHAF and other stakeholders are asking young people to practice mindful sharing of tattoo needles.”

According to UNAIDS estimates, Fiji has been placed among 38 nations with rising HIV infections globally.