More families to vacate PRB property

More families will be vacating one of the Public Rental Board flats based in Mead Road, Nabua, by the end of this month as it has been deemed unsafe by the engineers.

PRB General Manager Timoci Naleba highlighted that the cracks in the building are of substantial concern, prompting the need to swiftly relocate the affected families and ensure their safety.

Manager Properties, Maloni Daurewa, says the board is not willing to take any risks.

“We are no longer take any risk in terms of removing these families and relocating them elsewhere within PRB estate. We have managed to relocate more than half the number because there is 24 families we have in this particular building and more than half we have managed and we are targeting towards end of this month to completely vacate the building.”

Daurewa says the engineers are yet to conduct a test on the structure.

“In terms of the test that will be conducted by the engineer, that is still not clear at the moment in terms of the type of machinery or the tools that will be required but the board is not wanting to take risk or any liability in terms of tenants getting hurt in the process which is why we have met with our line minister and the tenants and have assured them of their relocation to other estates. We have also looked at some of our community halls where we intend to convert temporarily if there are no longer any flats available, this is where we will hold them.”

The Public Rental Board has also given assurance that individuals who were residing in the flats will be given priority when the building is declared safe for occupation once again.