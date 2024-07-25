More claims in Pryde saga

Christopher Pryde

The Judicial Services Commission has referred a complaint against suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde alleging unlawful payment of benefits under his contract amounting to approximately $288,999.13 cents.

Earlier this month, the suspended DPP wrote to New Zealand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, seeking assistance to challenge the sudden cessation of his salary.

Pryde claims he has a seven-year contract and that the Fijian government has unilaterally cut off his salary at the four-year mark.

Commission Chair, Justice Salesi Temo says it has also been agreed that Pryde’s pay be suspended pending the findings of the tribunal.

In a statement, the Judicial Services Commission Chair says the DPP is appointed under section 117 (3) of the Constitution by the President on the recommendation of the JSC while section 117(6) sets out the grounds under which the DPP may be removed from the office.

The Chair further says that a tribunal is only appointed under section 112(3)(a)(i) if the JSC considers the question of removing DPP from the office ought to be investigated.

Justice Temo says the tribunal had already begun its work from February this year and had several pre-hearing meetings with the suspended DPP’s counsel.

He says the suspended DPP has already been put on notice of the intended hearing date from 19th August to 30th August and the tribunals’ report will be forwarded to the President on or before September this year.

The JSC Chair says in the meantime the JSC had recommended and President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has agreed that the suspended DPP’s salary be suspended pending the findings of the tribunal.

He says Pryde has been advised of these actions.