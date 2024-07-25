Momotaro demands action to protect women and girls

Presidential Envoy for Women from the Daisy Momotaro

There is an urgent need for Pacific Island countries to collectively address climate change threats and its effect on women and girls in the region.

Presidential Envoy for Women from the Daisy Momotaro made the comment at the 15th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women which is currently underway in the Marshall Islands.

Momotaro says the impact of climate change on vulnerable members of the community demands immediate action.

“I am eminently proud to be a part of a community that values collaboration empathy and empowerment. Together we can address the pressing issues that affect us all from health and education to climate change and economic stability. Together we can create a world where every woman and girl is valued respected and allowed to thrive.”

Momotaro adds these challenges threaten their livelihoods, health, and safety, making it difficult to find sustainable solutions that ensure their well-being and resilience.

She also stresses the importance of international cooperation and local initiatives in tackling these critical issues.