MoH in need of more technical specialists

The current statistics on heart disease in Fiji place a significant burden not only on the Ministry’s resources but also on the country as a whole, says Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that to effectively address this growing health concern, more technical expertise is needed, particularly in the clinical field.

He stresses that the Ministry’s current priority is to strengthen preventative measures, which include early screening and timely treatment.

While acknowledging the presence of some specialists in the country, Dr. Lalabalavu noted that more are needed to support a targeted approach focused on prevention, screening, and treatment.

“The burden of disease of cardiac diseases in Fiji and how this month will not only commemorate but will raise more awareness on cardiac illnesses, from rheumatic heart disease to heart disease in adults.”

Dr. Lalabalavu also highlighted that non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease and stroke, are largely caused by lifestyle-related factors that are within people’s control, including unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption.

He urges all Fijians to take personal responsibility for their health and to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce their risk of these life-threatening conditions.

