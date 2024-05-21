MoE plans to decentralize school counselling services

The Ministry of Education has acknowledged the increasing number of indiscipline cases referred to the Substance Abuse Advisory Council over the years.

According to SAAC, 3500 drug-related cases involving students were recorded last year, compared to 2400 cases in 2021 and 2800 cases in 2022.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro says there is an urgent need to decentralize school counselling services to the four divisions.

Radrodro says with the changes that have impacted their operation, the ministry has collaborated with the Government of Australia to establish counselling hubs around the country.

The counselling hubs are located in Nasinu Secondary School, Levuka Public School, Natabua High School, and Labasa College.

The Minister acknowledges that there are limitations in their effort to attend to every indiscipline case as the hubs are located in urban areas, so they depend on availability of support to attend to indiscipline cases in rural areas.