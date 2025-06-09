MoE defends use of Free Education Grant

The Education Ministry has defended its spending of the $66 million Free Education Grant.

According to the Ministry, the funding has directly improved school facilities, resources, and student learning environments across Fiji.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said strict controls under the 2020 Financial Management Handbook ensure funds are used for essential needs, from sanitation upgrades to classroom technology.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry outlined payments to more than 1,000 schools in 2024 and this year, with the largest allocations going to primary and secondary institutions.

Radrodro stated the grant has funded interactive panels, projectors, laptops, internet upgrades, desks, chairs, library refurbishments, and science lab equipment.

It has also strengthened vocational and technical training with new tools for agriculture, home economics, industrial arts, and business studies.

While the grant does not affect teacher-student ratios, Radrodro said its impact on performance is seen in better attendance, higher morale, and improved focus.

Schools have also used the funding for teacher training and extracurricular activities such as cadet programs, Scouts, Girl Guides, and sports, which they state help build discipline and character.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.