Mission slams racist tropes on security team

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s High Commission in New Zealand has denounced the actions of certain members of the media who resorted to racist tropes in reference to the pictures of two New Zealanders who were members of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s security detail.

The High Commission says the two gentlemen in question were part of a bigger team that drew its membership from the cross-section of New Zealand society.

The Fiji High Commission thanked them for their professionalism, candour, and attention to detail.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the High Commission says it is grateful to the New Zealand Government for the seamless coordination of all arrangements for the visit of Rabuka.

The High Commission also thanked the Fiji Day Committee for organizing another successful event.