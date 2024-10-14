Mirchi FM personalities set to perform at Diwali Mela

The Mirchi FM team is bringing exciting live entertainment to Labasa as part of the FMF Diwali Mela celebrations.

Mirchi FM Team Leader Aziza Nisha states that this event provides an opportunity for listeners to meet and enjoy live performances from their favorite radio personalities.

She adds the team has also prepared a special four to five-minute performance.

“So we’ve always been entertaining you on the radio, you hear our voices. There are few chances you get to see us, but in Labasa there’s a chance for you Saturday 19th of October to see your own Mirchi FM personalities on stage performing.”

The FMF Diwali Mela, organized by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.