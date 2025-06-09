Ministry targets sustainable seas

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji]

The Fisheries Ministry has completed a major survey around Naigani Island in Tailevu to strengthen sustainable fisheries management and protect marine ecosystems.

Officials state the research included two deep dive surveys, four snorkel assessments, a seagrass survey across ten stations and a mangrove survey at three key sites, all GPS-mapped for accuracy.

The survey also engaged Naigani villagers, collecting socio-economic data on livelihoods, marine protected areas and key species conservation.

The Ministry states that the study will inform policies that strike a balance between biodiversity protection and community economic needs, thereby reinforcing Fiji’s strategy to safeguard marine resources while promoting local participation.

