Ministry shifts focus to new home builds

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development says Scheme 3 is now the fastest growing housing initiative.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiusa Ditoka said the Ministry shifted focus from finishing old projects to building new homes.

He adds the rise in demand under Scheme 3, which helps timber resource owners through community partnerships, caused this change.

Article continues after advertisement

Projects under Scheme 3 grew by over 80 percent with strong interest from rural communities.

“The Ministry has identified areas of the programme, continuous improvements and a paper will be discussed by Cabinet shortly to discuss some proposed recommendations for the programme going forward. This is to ensure that the objectives of the programme are realised and key challenges identified are addressed as the programme evolves over the last three years.”

Ditoka said Cabinet would soon review recommendations to improve the program and address key challenges.

The Ministry also made applying easier with forms available online and at offices, urging early applications due to high demand.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.