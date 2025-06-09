Ministry refutes CWM lab shutdown speculations

[Photo: File]

The Health Ministry has allayed speculation that stated that the Full Blood Count and other essential laboratory services will cease at the CWM Hospital from Monday.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa confirms that these services will continue as normal.

There were concerns regarding a possible suspension of these services due to an alleged shortage of laboratory reagents.

Concerns were also raised that the Ministry was left with an outstanding payment to Roche Diagnostics for the reagent supplies

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Ravunawa says the Ministry is managing internal administrative and procurement processes to ensure that laboratory reagents remain available.

He stresses that they are working with relevant stakeholders to maintain uninterrupted services.

The Minister further confirms that an outstanding payment to Roche Diagnostics is a contractual business matter between the Ministry and the supplier.

He adds that both parties are working through their obligations while the Ministry remains committed to honouring its contractual commitments within its budget.