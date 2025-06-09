Australia funded hospital still in planning stage

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa

The Australia-backed infrastructure project at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has been confirmed to be completed in the next 20 years, one that officials described as a long-term investment in Fiji’s healthcare.

The Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa who confirmed this, says that the project includes CWMs improvement plan and a new hospital to be built outside of the CWM.

“That is a big project. As the Minister has already alluded to, it will take at least about 10 to 20 years to complete the whole project improvement plan for the hospital and

also for the new hospital that the Minister is planning to build outside of CWM.”

The project will include refurbishments to the west wing of CWM Hospital, which is more than 100 years old, while also preserving its historic façade and name.

Meanwhile, recent development at the hospital included a partnership with the Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ, which contributed over $800,000 to newly upgraded

facilities at the hospital, including roof repairs, maternity ward, wash facilities, an operating theatre, and even staff rest areas.

The planned initiative supported by the Australian Government and the Vuvale Partnership and hopes to reflect the importance of international cooperation in strengthening

Fiji’s health infrastructure.

The Assistant Minister further acknowledged that while the long-term plan is ambitious, urgent improvements are already being delivered to ease pressure on staff and

patients.