Citizens' guide simplifies national budget

Launch of the Citizens’ Guide to the 2026–2027 National Budget

The Government is aiming to make the national budget easier for every Fijian to understand, with the launch of the Citizens’ Guide to the 2026–2027 National Budget in three languages.

Launching the guide today, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and people-centred financial management.

He says the guide allows citizens from all communities to better understand how public funds are collected, allocated and spent.

Immanuel says consultations shaped the budget, which focuses on responsible spending, with $3.82 billion in revenue, $4.87 billion in expenditure and a $1 billion deficit.

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“This Citizens’ Guide distils key information into a concise and reader-friendly 20-page publication. It outlines the Government’s revenue and expenditure plans, major policy priorities in infrastructure, health, education and social protection, key economic forecasts, as well as the medium-term fiscal strategy.”

He adds that the Government also had to provide funding for major national priorities, including the general election, constitutional referendum, national census and key development projects.

Head of Fiscal Policy Munesh Deo says the Citizens’ Guide promotes transparency and accountability by helping people understand how public funds are used, Government priorities and the outcomes being delivered.

“We hope this Citizens’ Guide will continue to strengthen public trust, promote greater participation and reinforce the Government’s commitment to openness and responsible fiscal management. In terms of the next steps, we are already looking at ways to make the Citizens’ Guide even more accessible.”

The Citizens’ Guide is available in English, I-Taukei and Hindi, with the Government saying the translation aims to ensure accessibility for elders, students, rural communities and people from all backgrounds.