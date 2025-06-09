Cucurella gets tattoo of Spain coach

[Source: Reuters]

Spain defender Marc Cucurella proved he was a man of ​his word when he made good ‌his promise of getting a tattoo of his national team coach Luis ​de la Fuente’s face.

The 28-year-old ​had said he would tattoo the ⁠coach’s face on his body if ​Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain ​beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to ​stick to his word.

On Tuesday, ​Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image ‌of ⁠De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm.

“Promise fulfilled,” Cucurella posted on Instagram, along ​with ​short clips ⁠of him getting the tattoo.

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Real Madrid’s Cucurella, who carried his ​wife’s pyjama top with ​him ⁠as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight ⁠matches ​for Spain, helping the ​team keep seven clean sheets.