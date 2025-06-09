Guatemalan man deported from US and wife found dead

[Source: Reuters]

A Guatemalan man deported from the U.S. and his wife, ‌who recently self-deported to join him, were found dead in a sugarcane field in southwestern Guatemala, authorities said.

Their 1-year-old daughter was discovered alive beside them.

Nixon Giovanni Perez, 43, and Glendy Marisol Gonzalez, who was in her 20s, were found with their hands tied behind their backs ​in a field outside the city of Retalhuleu, about 180 km (112 miles) west of the capital, Guatemala City, photos ​reviewed by Reuters showed.

Guatemala’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the infant girl and the ⁠couple’s two other children were placed in the care of extended family members.

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The pair was reported missing last week, according ​to local news reports.

Police said Perez was found with a possible gunshot wound to his neck and Gonzalez had a wound ​to her head. Shell casings and a pink and white Champion shoe were found nearby. They had no personal belongings.

A red striped motorbike was seized at the scene.

Their deaths underscore the dangers and hardships that can await immigrants deported from the United States amid a mass deportation drive ​by President Donald Trump’s administration.

VIGIL PLANNED IN U.S.

The couple’s troubles began last year when Perez and his brother were detained by ​immigration agents in Overland, Missouri, on their way to roofing jobs, Perez’s brother Rolando told St. Louis Public Radio.

Perez, who had fled violence and poverty ⁠in Guatemala, was deported last year. Gonzalez self-deported to Guatemala in recent weeks to join her husband, Rolando said.

Representatives for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Overland police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Missouri Workers Center said it will hold a vigil on Sunday for Perez and Gonzalez, who was a member of an immigrants’ rights organizing committee of the workers’ ​group.

“Glendy came to our Fuerza meetings ​three weeks after giving ⁠birth. She was working two jobs, bringing new members, showing up — even as her world was being torn apart,” they said on social media.

“In June, to protect her daughters and keep the ​rest of her family together — and fearing she might lose custody of the girls — Glendy ​made the impossible ⁠decision to go back to Guatemala, even with an asylum court date set for 2027.”

Nearly 32,000 people have been deported to Guatemala in the first six months of 2026, according to U.N. data, a 47% increase from the same period last year.

More than 90% ⁠of deportees ​were sent from the United States, and the rest from Mexico.

Guatemala’s government, which ​attributes a wave of murders that spiked over the last week to organized crime, announced a plan on Monday to strengthen the country’s security measures.