Court to hear strike application in alleged 1987 bomb case

Veronica Malani at the Suva High court

The Civil High Court in Suva will hear a strike out application in September in relation to a lawsuit filed by Veronica Malani who is seeking multi-million dollars in damages

and other relief.

The civil lawsuit has named eleven defendants, including former and current public officials, alleging breaches of constitutional rights, abuse of office, negligence, and

failures in the investigation of a long-running complaint linked to the 1987 bombing case.

The former employee of Land Transport Authority employee is seeking monetary damages, declaratory relief, injunctions, and a range of court orders, including the freezing of

assets, disclosure of investigative documents, and stop departure orders against several defendants.

This all amounts more than $800 million dollars.

A strike out application has been filed by the counsels representing the defendants in this matter including former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum, former Minister for

Defence Inia Seruiratu, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, former ACP Crime Biu Matavou, former Director CID Mesake Waqa, Police Inspector Esili Nadolo, Police Inspector

Rupeni Taoka, and Police Officer Makelesi Ranadi.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde is also among the defendants.

The plaintiff alleges that the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to conduct a proper investigation into a police complaint

relating to the 1987 bombing case.

The claim alleges that the investigation breached established police procedures by recording a suspect’s statement instead of conducting a caution interview.

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The plaintiff further alleges that this process amounted to a denial of due process, equality before the law, and access to justice, and claims that conflicts of interest

involving senior government officials compromised the investigation.

The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants, acting in various official and supervisory capacities, failed to intervene to prevent what the plaintiff describes as

constitutional violations and police misconduct.

The plaintiff is seeking compensation for alleged physical, psychological, emotional, and economic harm, together with punitive damages, legal costs, and interest.

In addition to monetary compensation, the plaintiff is requesting declarations from the Court that their constitutional rights, civil rights, and civil liberties were

violated.

The claim also seeks orders requiring the release of police investigation records, including the docket and summary of facts relating to a Police Report.

The Court is also being asked to consider injunctions requiring certain defendants to disclose documents relevant to the investigation and, in some cases, to issue stop

departure orders while the proceedings are before the Court.

The matter will be called again on the 30th of September.