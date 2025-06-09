Father's faith rewarded as Qoro shines for Drua

Varanisese Qoro at the Mc'Donalds Fijian Drua women awards night

The rise of McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women Rookie of the Year Varanisese Qoro has come as no surprise to her father, Josaia Qoro, who says his daughter made a life-changing decision at the start of the year.

Josaia revealed that he sat down with Varanisese and asked her to choose between pursuing employment and committing fully to rugby.

“At the beginning of this year, I sat her down and asked her whether she wanted to work or play rugby. She replied saying she wanted to play rugby.”

That decision has since paid off, with Qoro enjoying a breakthrough season that saw her establish herself as one of the Drua Women’s standout players and earn the Rookie of the Year award.

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Her father says he is proud of how far she has come in a short period of time.

“I’m grateful for what she has accomplished, from Fiji 7s to Fiji 15s and to be with the Drua.”

Josaia also acknowledged the support his daughter has received throughout her rugby journey.

“Thankful to God and everyone that continues to support her journey.”

Qoro’s impressive performances this season played a key role in helping the Drua Women reach their first-ever home Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final.