Tailevu Naitasiri still in the fight

[Photo: FILE]

The fight to stay in the Extra Premier League next season is interesting with three points separating the bottom two sides and three rounds remaining.

Tailevu Naitasiri has injected fresh life into its League survival campaign after recording consecutive victories for the first time this season.

They defeated Nadi 1-0 before beating Global Care Suva 3-2 to collect six valuable points and remain in contention to avoid relegation.

Tailevu Naitasiri now has 10 points and trails ninth placed side Nadroga by just three points.

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A win this weekend afainst Navua would move Tailevu Naitasiri to 13 points and close the gap on the teams above, setting up an intriguing finish to the season.

However, defeat would leave them with an uphill task, with matches against league leaders Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC and title contenders Extra Supermarket Labasa FC still to come.

Only the bottom-placed team at the end of the season will be relegated to the Senior Division, meaning Tailevu Naitasiri still has a realistic opportunity to preserve its Premier League status.

There will be two EPL games on Saturday with Labasa hosting Ba at Subrail Park, and Nasinu plays Nadi at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbor.

A double-header is going to be played on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka as defending champions Stratum Rewa meets Global Care Suva at 1pm before Lautoka takes on Coastal Rental Cars/ MMM Brothers Nadroga at 3pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri meets Prithvi Navua at Uprising Sports Ground in a vital relegation showdown at 1pm on Sunday.