Guest player option remains a school choice

[Photo: File]

The decision to recruit guest players for the Vodafone Deans competition knockout rounds will ultimately rest with individual schools.

Under the new Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union regulations, schools are permitted to include up to six guest players from eliminated teams within their respective zones.

However, teams are under no obligation to use the provision and may instead choose to continue with the squads that qualified for the knockout stages.

The flexibility means some schools could strengthen their line-ups with additional talent, while others may opt to maintain continuity by sticking with their original players.

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The guest player rule is among several changes introduced by the FSSRU this season as part of efforts to enhance player development and increase opportunities for secondary school rugby players.

With elimination matches set to begin this weekend, attention will now turn to whether schools choose to take up the option or back the squads that carried them through the zonal competitions.

The eliminations game played in Natovi this Saturday will air LIVE on FBC Sports.