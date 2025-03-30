Ministry redrawing urban village boundaries

Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa [File Photo]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is working on redrawing boundaries for urban villages.

Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa revealed this while presenting the Ministry’s Annual Reports from 2017-2022.

He says these communities, often located within our towns and cities face a unique problem as they’re missing out on essential services and can’t vote in local elections.

Article continues after advertisement

Tagicakirewa points out the need for this realignment to bring fairness and access to these vital communities and they are working with the Ministry of Rural Development.

“That committee has met three times already to realign all the boundaries to ensure consistency with provincial, local government, police, and health boundaries.”

Tagicakirewa adds that the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs remains dedicated to enhancing the lives of the iTaukei community, ensuring they receive the necessary support and opportunities to thrive in urban environments.

The Ministry recently completed the demarcation and gazetting of 24 village boundaries.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.