Ministry pressured over audit failures

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts has raised serious concerns about ongoing deficiencies in financial reporting by provincial councils.

Committee Chair Esrom Immanuel says that many of the long-standing issues, some dating back to 2011, remain unresolved.

“I and the team and the committee normally tell the provincial councils that you have the worst qualifications. Worst qualifications given to any accounts. And it’s not only for these accounts from 2011 to 2018. We saw that it’s been there from prior years. As I mentioned, I looked through the previous report. So, you got the same qualification issues. And then, I saw that the replies are almost the same. The Affairs Board and the management will try to improve, put in strategies and plans.”

This comes as the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs presented its audit reports for the 2011 to 2018 period.

Immanuel noted that timely and accurate financial reporting is critical to enable the government to make informed decisions on how provincial councils are assisted.

Government funding for these councils has jumped dramatically from $1 million in 2012 to $7.3 million in the current financial year, yet there has been no corresponding improvement in transparency.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, which oversees all 14 provincial councils, is now under renewed pressure to ensure the funds are being managed responsibly and that previous audit recommendations are finally implemented.

