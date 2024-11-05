Ministry of Women expands outreach

The Ministry of Women is working with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Rural Development to provide crucial information and empowerment sessions for rural women across Fiji.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya emphasizes the importance of these initiatives.

She adds that while significant progress has been made in rural areas, there is an urgent need to extend these efforts to urban women.

“However, we also need to extend these efforts to urban women, as 25 percent of our population lives in informal and squatter settlements, many of whom are in poverty. They require access to this information as well. While they may have hospital access, they often do not utilize the services available to them, even though cancer is preventable.”

She says the Ministry is committed to addressing these disparities by creating programs that empower all women, regardless of their living conditions.