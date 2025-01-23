Ministry launches i-Recycle Program

Waste sorting and recycling are simple yet impactful actions that every Fijian can embrace, as they not only protect the environment but also strengthen our economy by creating jobs.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, while opening the “i-Recycle Program” today.

Bulitavu says that the program aligns with the Ministry’s National Waste Management Strategy and National Anti-Litter Campaign.

The campaign aims to collect vital data that will help in advocating for behavioral change.

“This campaign is more than an anti-litter initiative—it’s a movement. It calls on every individual, family, business, and organization to ‘Do the Right Thing.’ Whether it’s picking up litter, sorting waste, or saying no to single-use plastics, every small action makes a big difference.”

Bulitavu adds in order to enhance their objectives, they will continue to strengthen ties with stakeholders such as the Pacific Recycling Foundation.