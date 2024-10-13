Ministry committed to fostering inclusive dialogue

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue during the ongoing review of the Employment Relations Act 2007.

This follows recent comments by the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Fantasha Lockington, and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, who claimed that the Ministry had failed to conduct adequate consultations on the ERA review.

In a statement, the Ministry emphasizes that it has been actively engaging its tripartite partners, including the FCEF and the Fiji Trades Union Congress, in compliance with International Labor Organization Convention 144, which governs tripartite consultations.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh clarified that the Ministry, along with ILO legal drafters, is ensuring that input from all stakeholders is given due consideration.

Minister Singh revealed that the FCEF was invited to a consultation meeting on September 24, 2024, but requested a two-week postponement on the same day.

The FCEF had also been asked to submit written feedback by September 27, but no submission was received.

This marked the second instance of FCEF failing to provide feedback, the first being in August 2024, when they were given a full week to submit input.

Despite these delays, the Ministry has extended another invitation to the FCEF for a consultation meeting scheduled for October 21, 2024.

Singh assures that the Ministry remains committed to an open-door policy, welcoming grievances and ensuring they are given due consideration.

The Ministry reiterates that extensive consultations have been held with employers, workers, and government representatives, and the final decisions on the ERA review will be made in consultation with the Office of the Solicitor General.

The Minister also assures the FCEF executives that his door is always open for consultation and would ensure that any grievance from any party is given due consideration.