Ministry commits to coconut revitalization

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture reiterates the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the coconut sector’s productivity and resilience.

Speaking during the World Coconut Day celebration yesterday, Permanent Secretary Dr. Andrew Tukana emphasized the sector’s potential in meeting domestic demands and earning foreign exchange through exports.

Dr. Tukana also highlights challenges facing the coconut industry, including the prevalence of senile trees with low productivity.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He also reveals strategies to tackle this issue, including the establishment of coconut nurseries and capacity-building initiatives for farmers and communities.

Highlighting the objectives of the Coconut Development Program, Dr. Tukana emphasizes the importance of revitalizing the industry by focusing on planting and replanting coconut seeds, improving value-adding processes, and promoting mixed farming systems.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He adds the initiative aims to uplift the livelihoods of the approximately 120,000 farmers reliant on the coconut industry.