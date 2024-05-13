Ministry clarifies cessation of outpatient services at CWM

CWM Hospital in Suva

The Ministry of Health has provided clarification on the cessation of outpatient services at the CWM Hospital in Suva, following concerns raised by Opposition MP, Penioni Ravunawa.

Last Friday, the Ministry announced changes in outpatient services at CWM Hospital on their official Facebook page.

It said that the hospital has ceased its outpatient services after hours, effective immediately.

Article continues after advertisement

The hospital will only attend to emergency cases and non-emergency cases have to visit the emergency departments at Valelevu Health Center, Nausori Health Center, Nausori Hospital and Wainibokasi Hospital.

Ravunawa raised concerns on the decision saying the continuity of outpatient services is vital, given Fiji’s economic challenges, particularly amid the rising cost of living and other social issues.

The FijiFirst MP has appealed for the Coalition Government to maintain the outpatient services after hours at CWM Hospital.

In response, the MoH says the decision was made to stabilize operations; as the hospital received many outpatient cases after normal operating hours, from 8 am to 4 pm.

It also says this allows the hospital to have sufficient time to focus on emergency cases that require immediate attention, requesting people to visit their nearest health centers and hospitals after hours as it has always been the practice.

The Ministry hopes that Fijians can understand the reason for the change in outpatient services, and they apologize for any inconvenience it may cause.