Minister warns of silent crisis facing Fiji’s elderly

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa made a plea at the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day commemoration in Nasinu today, urging the public to report cases of elderly abuse.

The Assistant Minister says that this remains a concerning issue in communities around the country.

Ravunawa says senior citizens continue to face abuse in the form of physical, emotional, financial, neglect, abandonment, and sexual exploitation.

He says these issues increased during the pandemic, particularly in care homes and institutional settings.

Ravunawa says there is a need for urgent steps to raise awareness and ensure better protection for our elderly population.

He referred to the 2024 World Health Organization report, which found that one in six persons aged 60 and above worldwide experience some form of elder abuse.

He is urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspected abuse to protect Fiji’s elderly citizens.

