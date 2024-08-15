Minister urges youths to leverage digital skills

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru is urging youths to utilise their expertise as “digital natives” to their advantage, to bring development to their communities.

He made the comments while handing over grants to youth groups in Tawake, Cakaudrove.

Speaking on the International Youth Day theme for this year, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, Saukuru highlights the connection between youths, digital devices and development.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

He says despite the digital divide, the youth are often referred to as “digital natives,” leading the way in adopting and innovating with new technologies.

Saukuru says the Ministry will continue to empower youths to reach their full potential, who in turn help their localities.

He gave grants to two youth clubs along the Tawake Coast, namely Veitacini Youth Club and Nagasauva Youth Club.

He also handed over grants to youth clubs in Macuata at the Public Rental Board Hall at Vunimoli Housing in Labasa, today.