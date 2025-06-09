Minister urges protection of vulnerable in villages

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has made a heartfelt plea for communities to do more in protecting children and people with special needs.

This follows a disturbing case shared during a recent workshop, where a 15-year-old girl with disabilities was abused and left to bear a child, a case that community leaders knew about but did not report to police.

Kiran says it is time to relook at values and how communities’ function, as most victims cannot express themselves, making it harder to identify perpetrators. She also highlights a rise in cases where the most vulnerable are being victimized, underlining the responsibility of every community member.

“Our community has to protect the vulnerable, mentally challenged people and people living with disabilities, and we’ve seen soaring numbers of sexual abuse against children. The most vulnerable, the most voiceless. We call ourselves a spiritual nation, a community nation, but we are failing our children as a nation.”



The Minister is urging faith and community leaders to step up, report such cases, and develop proper protection mechanisms.

“You know what’s happening in your community. That’s why we have Turaga ni Koros, advisory councillors, and Matanitikinas. They must raise these issues and develop protection mechanisms. We need prevention committees in villages to make sure the most vulnerable are looked after.”

Cakaulevu Women’s Club president Mereseini Rasiva also stressed the importance of leaders and community members strengthening welfare for the most vulnerable.

“It’s our responsibility as villagers and leaders to stop this behaviour—no one deserves to be treated that way.”

Police are now working with the village involved, and Kiran stressed that perpetrators must face the full force of the law.

