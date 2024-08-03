Minister urges farmers to venture into commercial farming

[Source: Supplied]

The atmosphere in Batiki Settlement in Naitaisiri was filled with celebration as the Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu acknowledged the remarkable efforts of the Netani Kuila Enterprise.

The Kuila family has made significant strides in their agricultural endeavors, collecting enough funds to buy a $120, 000 digger.

Rayalu says the enterprise paid one third of the cost while the remainder came from government subsidies.

The Minister commends the Kuila family for their efforts.



[Source: Supplied]

“We ought to be celebrating today. We are honoring your accomplishment. To get this machine, all the government needs to do is add to the substantial sum you have already collected.”

Addressing the gathered farmers, the minister urged them to dream big and venture into commercial farming, owning their own machine so that they can meet the market demands.

Farmer Vahine Kuila spoke on behalf of the family, sharing their struggles and victories.

“We’ve seen many closed doors; it’s normal. This is a great shock to our family. Not only did one door open, but for the very first time it opened to something very big. And we are very, very grateful. From here onwards, we see development through this DIGA for our family,” she said, referring to the new digger that promises to solve their labor issues.”

As the market demand for crops like cassava and dalo continues to rise, the support from the government and the perseverance of local farmers will play a crucial role in meeting these needs and driving agricultural development in Fiji.