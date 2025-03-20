Minister urges collective action against crime

[File Photo]

The ongoing social issues and crimes, such as dalo and yaqona theft and drug abuse in Taveuni and across Fiji, can be curbed if villagers unite and work together with the police to combat them.

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, emphasizes that these issues should not be accepted as the norm due to their widespread impact and influence on future generations.

He states that family and Vanua teachings play a crucial role in addressing these crimes in society, while the police continue their operations and enforcement efforts.

“I emphasized my point that I really emphasized was that, you know, we should not condone this. We should not allow this to continue. Because the damage and the effect it has not only for the island here but more so for the young one would be quite drastic.”

Naivalurua says that the Fiji Police and government cannot do it alone; thus, there is a need for a collective approach and responsibility within the communities.

“I, as the minister responsible for policing, together with the commissioner, am trying my very best to fight. I know no other way to deal with this issue here or this scourge but to confront it directly. We need to confront it directly. Police cannot do it alone. The call-up: we are now trying to rally the whole of Fiji. The Vanua, the Lotu community base, the whole list goes on.”

Naivalurua further states that it is high time people introduce new positive norms that make society and generations a more peaceful, secure, healthy, and wonderful place to live in.

