Minister highlights success stories from CADP

The Commercial Agricultural Development Programme (CADP), launched in September 2021, was designed to strengthen commercial agriculture in Fiji, aligning with the Ministry’s Strategic Priority 4 under its five-year development plan.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, says in the 2023-2024 financial year, a total of $2 million was allocated to support nine exporters and 11 food processors.

Rayalu says the funds were used to expand processing and storage capacities, including the purchase of generators, valuating machines, cooler rooms, and solar machines.

These improvements have enabled substantial growth in agricultural production and export capabilities.

“One significant success story is Kaiming Limited, which increased its storage capacity for mature ginger from 300 to 450 tonnes. This expansion allowed the company to purchase an additional 150 tonnes of ginger from farmers between November 2023 and early 2024. The company has also secured agreements with U.S. importers to export value-added ginger products.”

Rayalu says another success is Juice Fiji Limited, which, with the support of three ginger processing machines, has increased its juice production from 1,000 liters per week to 4,000 liters. The company now purchases one tonne of ginger weekly, compared to just 200 kilograms before receiving assistance.

New Valley Processes Fiji, based in Sabeto, Nadi, according to the Agriculture Minister, also received a three-phase power electricity unit, enabling the processing of cassava, dalo, chilies, and vegetables for export to New Zealand and Australia.

The company collaborates with 2,000 women across eight districts, planting 200,000 bongo chili plants, and is now able to process 340 tonnes of cassava, 100 tonnes of dalo, and 10 tonnes each of chilies and vegetables weekly.

Tavioka Organic Products Limited also benefited from a three-phase electricity power unit, increasing cassava flour production from two tonnes per day to six to eight tonnes.

The Ministry of Agriculture is confident that these interventions would soon yield significant results, contributing to the success and progress of the agricultural sector and rural communities.