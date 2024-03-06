Minister highlights planned projects for Nasinu

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/ Facebook]

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa has highlighted a number of projects that will be carried in and around Nasinu to uplift the services provided.

He made the comments while commissioning five solar lights for Kalabu village, which has been donated by China.

Nalumisa says the Nasinu Town Council in partnership with the Ministry of Youth will engage the youths in community projects to empower them and provide employment.

He says this will also assist families to move towards enhanced livelihood, feel more passionate about their township, reduce crime rates, and improve their standard of living.



The council is also upgrading Nasole Kids Park.



Nalumisa says play equipment will be installed at the Park which is donated by the Rotary Club with an estimated cost of $10,000.



The Park is expected to be in use from May.

The Minister says the Pilling Road Drainage Upgrade, which costs around $8,000 should also be completed early next month.



The Town Council in collaboration with the Public Rental Board, is also working towards affordable housing options for the residents.