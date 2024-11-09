Minister highlights Fiji’s commitment to food safety

Food safety and nutrition are the key pillars of the government’s ongoing efforts to build a healthier future for Fijians.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu at a regional forum themed “Building the Blue Pacific Continent through Better Nutrition”.

Dr. Lalabalavu discussed Fiji’s progressive steps in ensuring food safety and promoting nutrition, outlining several successful programs.

He says the government’s approach to food safety is anchored in the Food Safety Act 2003, the Food Safety Regulations 2009, and more recently established National Task Force on Food Safety in 2023, which is chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister.

“The core role of this task force is to provide a platform for sharing information, developing common approaches, and tackling issues related to nutrition and health. It’s essential that food safety standards are met.”

Dr Lalabalavu says one notable achievement is the regulation governing the marketing of breast milk substitutes where under the Food Safety Act 2010, advertising and promotion of breast milk substitutes—such as infant formula and follow-on formulas—are banned, in favor of promoting exclusive breastfeeding.

The law is part of Fiji’s wider commitment to ensuring safe and adequate nutrition for infants and young children.