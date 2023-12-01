Minister encourages youth empowerment

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru at the National Youth Council of Fiji's Annual Conference at Dranikula Village in Serua [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Youth Jese Saukuru says it is important for the youth to understand their role in promoting peaceful problem solving approaches at all levels.

Speaking at the National Youth Council of Fiji’s Annual Conference at Dranikula Village in Serua, Saukuru says the government is working on establishing an enabling environment for the youth to be able to voice their needs and concerns without fear.

“But our work does not end there. As the members of the National Youth Council. We also have a responsibility to advocate for youth friendly policies, to engage with government agencies and stakeholders, and to hold them accountable for their commitment to the youth of Fiji.”

Saukuru says the Council is also focusing on building capacity to tackle corruption as it stifles growth and development.

“It is essential that we equip our young people, the young leaders, with the knowledge and skills to combat this menace. By doing so, we are empowering them. We are empowering you to become agents of change within your communities. Advocating for transparency, accountability, and fair governance.”

Saukuru reminded the members of the Council that they play an active role in shaping the future of our nation.