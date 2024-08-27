Minister encourages wise use of school holidays

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with Naqali District School students. [Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to spend quality time with their children during the school holidays.

While extending his well-wishes, Radrodro urged students to use their time wisely to prepare for annual and external examinations.

Radrodro says students need to plan their school holidays so that they can both study and enjoy their time.

The Education Minister also emphasizes that parents and guardians must continuously monitor their children’s activities to protect them from drugs, alcohol, and other social ills.